Al Snow comments on his departure from GFW

“It was just a matter of finances. They have only a certain number of spots for agents/producers and Jeff Jarrett brought in several new guys. And to make room for the new guys, the older crew had to go. So, you know, it’s just how wrestling works. Whenever you are in any company or organization it’s about when it’s going to come to an end, not if it’s going to come to an end. I had a wonderful time there and wish them nothing but the best for the future. Maybe one day I’ll be able to go back and continue to do business with them again.”

source: Sportskeeda



