AJ Styles says he learned a lot from John Cena

Jul 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Styles talks about what he learned from John Cena:

“I learned a lot from him. It’s just the little things that he does. People aren’t going to like this, but I’m telling you, I’d say 90% of the things I’ve learned that I felt helped me tremendously is John Cena. The guy… there’s a reason he was able to stay on for more than 10 years and done what he has done in his career.”

source: Sam Roberts


Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com


(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad