WWE SummerSlam Theme, RAW Superstars In New Sonic Commercial (Video), Wale

Jul 25, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new commercial for Sonic fast food restaurants with Bayley and The Hardys. The ad premiered during this week’s WWE RAW.

– “Go For Broke” by Machine Gun Kelly (featuring James Arthur) is the official theme song for WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

– As seen below, rapper Wale was ringside for Monday’s WWE RAW at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. The noted pro wrestling fan recently appeared on SmackDown to host the Rap Battle between The Usos and The New Day.

