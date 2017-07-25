WWE News and Notes

– Machine Gun Kelly’s “Go For Broke” is the official SummerSlam theme song.

– Several WWE executives have sold off their stock: Kevin Dunn (83,737 shares), Michelle Wilson (81,951), George Barrios (81,856), Michael Luisi (13,601), Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque (10,417 each) all sold stock at an average price of $21.29 per share.

– Brock Lesnar will face Samoa Joe at two SmackDown brand house shows — the 7/29 show in Detroit, Michigan and the 8/12 show in Tampa, Florida.

– On his latest podcast Eric Bischoff talked about why Brock Lesnar might want to return to UFC: “Brock is a unique animal. He is capable of whatever he wants to put his mind to, clearly. I understand it. Brock probably wanted one more fight in the UFC. He probably wanted to end his MMA and UFC career on a high note. I think the fight with Mark Hunt left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth including Brock’s and it was not the way he wanted to end his MMA career. I don’t know Brock very well at all but I know the kind of guy he is and I can understand why he would consider making a return. More power to him.”

credits: WWE.com, PWInsider, and angrymarks.com



Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com





(Visited 52 times, 52 visits today)