WWE News and Notes

Jul 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

– Machine Gun Kelly’s “Go For Broke” is the official SummerSlam theme song.

– Several WWE executives have sold off their stock: Kevin Dunn (83,737 shares), Michelle Wilson (81,951), George Barrios (81,856), Michael Luisi (13,601), Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque (10,417 each) all sold stock at an average price of $21.29 per share.

– Brock Lesnar will face Samoa Joe at two SmackDown brand house shows — the 7/29 show in Detroit, Michigan and the 8/12 show in Tampa, Florida.

– On his latest podcast Eric Bischoff talked about why Brock Lesnar might want to return to UFC: “Brock is a unique animal. He is capable of whatever he wants to put his mind to, clearly. I understand it. Brock probably wanted one more fight in the UFC. He probably wanted to end his MMA and UFC career on a high note. I think the fight with Mark Hunt left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth including Brock’s and it was not the way he wanted to end his MMA career. I don’t know Brock very well at all but I know the kind of guy he is and I can understand why he would consider making a return. More power to him.”

credits: WWE.com, PWInsider, and angrymarks.com

Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com


(Visited 52 times, 52 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad