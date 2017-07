The updated WWE SummerSlam 2017 card..

– Fatal 4 Way WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Natalya vs. Naomi

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss



