News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Battleground Fallout, Neville, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from The Coliseum in Richmond, VA with fallout from Battleground as the road to SummerSlam continues.

Tonight’s 205 Live will feature Ariya Daivari vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match plus tag action with TJP & Tony Nese vs. Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander. No matches have been announced for SmackDown but it will be interesting to see if The Great Khali appears after his return at Battleground.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Who will step up to challenge Jinder Mahal?

* Will AJ Styles continue his pursuit of the United States Championship?

* How will The New Day’s title win change Team Blue’s Tag Team division?

* Who blindsided The Fashion Police?

