New WWE United States Champion Crowned on Tonight’s SmackDown (Photos, Video)
AJ Styles is the new WWE United States Champion after defeating Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in the Triple Threat main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Richmond, VA.
Styles is now a two-time WWE US Champion. Owens just won the title from AJ two days ago at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view. AJ’s first US Title reign came earlier this month with a surprise win over Owens at the Madison Square Garden live event.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s main event:
NEXT: One of #SDLive's biggest main events EVER takes place as @FightOwensFight defends the #USTitle vs. @AJStylesOrg & @IAmJericho! pic.twitter.com/mqkL96K070
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
The immediate strategy is apparent for @AJStylesOrg and @IAmJericho as this #USTitle #TripleThreat match gets underway! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/C23otHoIxZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Plotting his next move is #USChampion @FightOwensFight… #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/Uj4MkzebRm
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
TWO for the price of ONE #Lionsault… #SDLive #USTitle @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/1tEcvIedF8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Neither @AJStylesOrg nor @IAmJericho want to let tonight's #USTitle opportunity slip away as they challenge @FightOwensFight on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/EWnvLe1aky
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
.@IAmJericho aims to apply the WALLS of JERICHO…
LOCK IT IN, MAAAAAAN! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/wzpc7RgPWS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Been a little while since @IAmJericho felt one of THESE… #SDLive #USTitle @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/rtcqUZR3lr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Did @AJStylesOrg just STEAL ONE?! We have a NEWWWWW #USChampion, and he is PHENOMENAL! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/8PwblxCfVI
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
A live look at FORMER #USChampion @FightOwensFight… 😵 #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/2GzGChfpcI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Congratulations to the now 2-TIME #USChampion @AJStylesOrg! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/lSB8Gpv4Iz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Something tells us @AJStylesOrg will have NO PROBLEM accepting @FightOwensFight's challenge for a #USTitle rematch NEXT WEEK on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/Qg0Sm5mgQP
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
