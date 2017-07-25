More on Plans for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Steve Austin Films Show (Photo), Aiden English

– Aiden English plays Wild Guns with Xavier Woods in this new video from Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– Chad Gable vs. Rusev is currently planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, according to PWInsider. We noted before that Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Battleground rematch is also expected for tonight. It’s also believed that we will find out WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s SummerSlam opponent tonight.

– It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is currently filming the 5th season of CMT’s Broken Skull Challenge as he tweeted the following earlier this week:

