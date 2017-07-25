Jason Jordan Talks RAW Win (Video), Finn Balor’s Birthday, Ariya Daivari on Neville

Jul 25, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– This Fallout video from last night’s WWE RAW features Jason Jordan after his win over Curt Hawkins. Jordan says the pressure is gone but he’s always thrived under pressure in the past. Jordan knows he’s going to step up to the plate because this is what he was born to do.

– Finn Balor turns 36 years old today.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Ariya Daivari in a non-title match. Daivari tweeted the following after he left Neville and Akira Tozawa laying on last night’s RAW:

