Jason Jordan Talks RAW Win (Video), Finn Balor’s Birthday, Ariya Daivari on Neville

– This Fallout video from last night’s WWE RAW features Jason Jordan after his win over Curt Hawkins. Jordan says the pressure is gone but he’s always thrived under pressure in the past. Jordan knows he’s going to step up to the plate because this is what he was born to do.

– Finn Balor turns 36 years old today.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Ariya Daivari in a non-title match. Daivari tweeted the following after he left Neville and Akira Tozawa laying on last night’s RAW:

The Sheik of The Cruiserweights. https://t.co/5St1Jogyb4 — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) July 25, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)