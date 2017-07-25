HBK Talks WWE Studios Movie Role (Video), Apollo Crews on Main Event, WWE 2K18

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talks about his role in WWE Studios’ “Pure Country: Pure Heart” movie in this new behind-the-scenes video. The movie premiered at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival back in late April but it will be released on August 1st via DVD, Blu-ray Combo and Digital HD.

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Washington, DC to air on this week’s WWE Main Event:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese

* Apollo Crews vs. Kalisto

– WWE Games tweeted the following teaser, indicating that full details on the WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition will be announced on Thursday. The game is set to be released on October 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Who thinks we should do something about that question mark? #WWE2K18 #Thursday pic.twitter.com/m421uahPFv — WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) July 24, 2017

