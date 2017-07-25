Battleground Rematch at SmackDown?, WWE RAW Top 10, Goldust on Finn Balor

Jul 25, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Washington, DC:

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin in a WWE Battleground rematch was being planned for tonight’s SmackDown episode, according to PWInsider. As noted, tonight’s SmackDown will feature the fallout from Battleground but no matches have been confirmed.

– We noted before how Goldust teased his next Shattered Dreams Production in a post-RAW Fallout video now that the feud with R-Truth is finished. The WWE veteran tweeted the following today on a potential Demon vs. Goldust feud with Finn Balor:

