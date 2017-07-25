7/25/17 WWE 205 Live Coverage

205 Live opens up with the WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville, backstage. We see footage from Raw last night, where Neville got into it with Akira Tozawa, only for both to be laid out by Ariya Daivari. Neville says Daivari made a critical error in thinking that his kingdom was vulnerable for a hostile takeover. Neville says 205 Live is his world and will forever be his world. He says Daivari faired well last week, because he allowed him to. But tonight, Daivari learns the consequences and the difference between picking apart an injured animal like Tozawa and standing toe-to-toe with the King of the Cruiserweights.

Corey Graves and Vic Joseph remind us of tonight’s main event: Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann vs. TJP and Tony Nese. Akira Tozawa’s music hits and he makes his way to ringside for commentary.

Match #1: Ariya Daivari vs. Neville

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)