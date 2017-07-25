7/24/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Newark, Delaware

Jul 25, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 7/24/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Newark, Delaware:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The New Day defeated Breezango and The Usos

2. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Tye Dillinger, Chad Gable, and The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English, Erick Rowan, and The Ascension

4. Luke Harper defeated Viktor

5. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Namakura defeated Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Lana

7. WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles

8. John Cena defeated Rusev

