WWE Universal Title Fatal 4 Way Announced for the SummerSlam Pay-Per-View

Jul 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on tonight’s show that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4 Way at WWE SummerSlam next month.

Below is the updated card for the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks or Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

