WWE Tag Team Makes History, Charlotte on Coming Back Stronger (Video), Sami Zayn

– As noted, Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi is now official for WWE SummerSlam after Natalya won a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match over Charlotte Flair, Lana, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch at WWE Battleground on Sunday. In the Fallout video below, Charlotte gives props to Natalya for the win, then says this gives her a chance to re-build and come back stronger. Charlotte says she wants to become champion but she just has to show people how bad she wants it, she has to try harder with the next title shot she gets. Charlotte says she hit her head pretty hard on the turnbuckle and just needed 1 more segment. Regarding facing either Naomi or Natalya, Flair says she will take them both on, that’s how bad she wants it.

– New SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day made history at WWE Battleground with their title win over The Usos as they are the first tag team to win the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The group held the red brand titles twice for a 533 days total.

– Mike Kanellis lost his WWE pay-per-view debut to Sami Zayn at the Battleground pay-per-view, less than one week after winning his WWE in-ring debut with a SmackDown win over Zayn. Sami tweeted the following after the match:

*Battleground.

You get it. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 24, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)