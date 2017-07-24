WWE Confirms Total Divas Cast Changes, Date Set for Return of Total Bellas (Video)

As seen above, WWE and E! have confirmed that the Total Bellas season 2 premiere will take place on Wednesday, September 6th at 9pm EST. Eight one-hour episodes will run this season. E! has also confirmed that Carmella, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa bliss will be joining Total Divas for the seventh season. WWE announced the following today:

E! sets Total Bellas Season 2 premiere date, names cast for Total Divas Season 7

E! Entertainment gives viewers an up-close and personal look at the lives of The Bella Twins when Total Bellas returns for an emotionally-charged new season Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Eight, one-hour episodes will once again give viewers an exclusive look inside their lives, including their evolving professional careers, romances and family lives as Nikki Bella and John Cena temporarily relocate to Phoenix to help Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan through their first pregnancy.

Season 2 of Total Bellas kicks off with Nikki and Cena’s in-ring return to WWE, while Brie and Bryan are in need of extra support as they enter the final weeks leading up to the arrival of baby Birdie. This season also follows Nikki on her road to WrestleMania as she prepares for her dream Tag Team Match alongside Cena, all while balancing twin sister duties and being there for Brie as she prepares to become a mother. With Bryan back on the road as WWE’s General Manager of SmackDown LIVE and Cena’s career in Hollywood rising, The Bellas’ bond, though put to the test, grows stronger than ever. The sisters go head-to-head with an exhilarating pregnancy and an emotional road to a long-awaited proposal as they step into the next chapter of their ever-changing lives.

Later this fall, The Bellas will return to the fan-favorite E! series Total Divas, which premieres its seventh season. Following the explosive Season 6 finale, the new season introduces fans to Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss, and rounds out the cast with Natalya, Maryse, Lana and Naomi. Total Divas gives viewers a beyond-the-ropes look at how these strong, influential women juggle life on the road with their personal and romantic lives.

Total Bellas and Total Divas are produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins and Russell Jay are Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kevin Dunn is Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella serve as Executive Producers for Total Bellas, and Nikki Bella also serves as a Co-Executive Producer for Total Divas.

Total Bellas returns Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on E!.