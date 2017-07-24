Triple H and Stephanie to do a meet and greet during Summerslam weekend

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will be appearing at a special meet and greet session during SummerSlam weekend with proceeds benefitting Connor’s Cure. The meet and greet with fans will take place on Friday, August 18 from 6:30PM to 8:30PM EST at the 40/40 Club at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, July 29 at 10AM EST on Ticketmaster.com for $200 each. Each ticket holder will receive an autograph from Triple H and Stephanie, a picture taken by a professional photographer, and an 8×10 glossy photo. WWE is the primary donor for Connor’s Cure, a fund set up in honor of Connor Michalek who passed away in 2014 from pediatric cancer.

