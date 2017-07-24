Total Bellas returns on E! for season two on September 6

E! today announced that Total Bellas will return for season two on Wednesday, September 6 at 9PM EST.

There will be eight, one-hour episodes focusing on the lives of Nikki, Brie, John Cena, and Daniel Bryan along with their family. In the first season, it was Brie and Bryan who move to Florida to help out Nikki and John with their surgeries. This time it’s the other way round as Nikki and John move to Phoenix to help Brie and Daniel Bryan through their first pregnancy.

Season two will kick-off with Nikki and John’s in-ring return to WWE, while Brie and Daniel are in need of extra support as they enter the final weeks leading up to the arrival of baby Birdie. This season also follows Nikki on her road to WrestleMania as she prepares for her dream tag-team match alongside John.

“With Daniel back on the road with WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown Live and John’s career in Hollywood rising, The Bellas’ bond is put to the test, but they grow stronger than ever. The sisters go head-to-head with an exhilarating pregnancy and an emotional road to a long-awaited proposal as they step into the next chapter of their ever-changing lives,” the synopsis reads.

