The Usos Warn The New Day (Video), Kayla Braxton – Battleground Note, Opening Video

– Below is the opening video for Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view, featuring “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons:

– As noted, The New Day defeated The Usos to become the new SmackDown Team Champions at Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view. Below is post-match video of The Usos reacting to the loss and congratulating The New Day on getting one up on them. The Usos warn that they will cross paths with The New Day again and the new champs will get put to sleep.

– WWE NXT correspondent Kayla Braxton worked last night’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view, hosting the Social Media Lounge segment with Mike & Maria Kanellis before Mike’s loss to Sami Zayn. You can see video from that segment below with Maria dodging a question about returning to in-ring action:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)