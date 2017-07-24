Sean Waltman Remembers How He Used To Manipulate Vince McMahon

Jul 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

filed to GERWECK.NET:

Sean Remembers How He Used To Manipulate Vince McMahon

“This is how it used to go all the time you guys. It was somebody would go, and I’ve been this person, ‘Oh that’s it this time I’m not backing down, I’m sticking to my guns.’ And you walk in there, and Vince will talk you into circles, and basically you’ll end up shaking his hand and saying thank you boss, and walking out doing exactly what you said you weren’t going to do.”

“Actually we used to convince him that our idea was his to get shit done around there. Honestly that’s how it used to happen.”

