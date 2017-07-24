Sasha Banks Arrives for RAW (Video), Possible RAW Match for Tonight, The Great Khali

– Below is video of Sasha Banks arriving to tonight’s WWE RAW in Washington, DC for the #1 contenders match with Bayley. Sasha says she feels good and feels ready going into the match. Sasha says Bayley is good but she’s not The Boss. Sasha talks about having a lot to prove to herself and says she will become a 4-time champion after defeating RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

– Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass is currently scheduled for tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider. Rapper Wale is backstage for the show but there’s been no word yet on if he will appear. He hosted the Rap Battle between The Usos and The New Day on SmackDown a few weeks back.

– Kayla Braxton looks at reactions to The Great Khali’s return at WWE Battleground in this new video. As noted, Khali interrupted last night’s Punjabi Prison main event to help WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retain over Randy Orton.

