RAW Women’s Title Match Confirmed for WWE SummerSlam

Jul 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Bayley defeated Sasha Banks to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss on tonight’s RAW. Bayley vs. Bliss has been confirmed for next month’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for the August 20th SummerSlam event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

