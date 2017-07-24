Main Event and Segment Announced for Next Week’s WWE RAW

Next week’s WWE RAW from Pittsburgh will feature Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat main event.

As noted, Joe vs. Reigns vs. Braun vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced as the Fatal 4 Way main event for next month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Lesnar is scheduled to appear at next week’s RAW in Pittsburgh.

Jason Jordan on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has also been announced for next week’s RAW from Pittsburgh, which is the hometown of Jordan’s “dad” – the RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

