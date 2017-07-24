LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 7/24

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE RAW coverage from Washington, DC with Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor in a No DQ match, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley in a #1 contenders match, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. The Miztourage in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match and more…

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)