John Morrison Among Those Scheduled To Be at IMPACT Live Staten Island Event

Jul 24, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

As announced on GFW Wrestling’s Twitter account, John Hennigan (known as “John Morrison” in WWE, and as former Lucha Underground Champion “Johnny Mundo”), will be at GFW’s IMPACT! Live event, in Staten Island, NY on Saturday August 5th.  Taya Valkyrie (also from Lucha Underground), and Drago from AAA, will also be at the event.

(Visited 17 times, 19 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad