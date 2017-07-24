John Morrison Among Those Scheduled To Be at IMPACT Live Staten Island Event

As announced on GFW Wrestling’s Twitter account, John Hennigan (known as “John Morrison” in WWE, and as former Lucha Underground Champion “Johnny Mundo”), will be at GFW’s IMPACT! Live event, in Staten Island, NY on Saturday August 5th. Taya Valkyrie (also from Lucha Underground), and Drago from AAA, will also be at the event.

