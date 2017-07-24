Finn Balor on Tonight’s RAW (Video), WWE Battleground Social Score, Renee Young – Kevin Owens

– Below is video of Finn Balor arriving to tonight’s RAW in Washington, DC for the No DQ match against Elias Samson. Balor says everyone saw Samson hit him with the guitar shot last week and tonight remains to be seen but you know what they say about payback.

– Last night’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view ranked #4 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Game of Thrones, Power and Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White. Battleground had 172,000 interactions on Twitter with 33,000 unique authors, down from the 232,000 interactions and 42,000 authors that WWE Great Balls of Fire drew. Battleground also had 171,000 Facebook interactions with 97,000 unique authors. That is down from the 249,000 interactions and 135,000 unique authors that GBOF drew.

– Below is video of new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Renee Young having a heated exchange on last night’s post-Battleground edition of Talking Smack.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)