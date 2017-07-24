Asuka will Surpasses Another Title Record

Asuka is the current NXT Women’s Champion, and her title reign has been breaking records. Not only is Asuka an undefeated champion, she also surpassed #Goldberg’s historic undefeated streak from his WCW run a few weeks ago.

The Empress of Tomorrow has done a phenomenal job at impressing the fans, and she’s currently the longest reigning title holder in #WWE at the present time.

According to PWInsider, Asuka has surpassed Demolition’s historic WWE Tag Team Title reign which lasted 478 days.

On July 29th, Asuka will surpass The New Day’s title reign which lasted for 483 days, and on August 17th she will surpass Rockin’ Robin as the longest reigning Women’s Champion in the post-Moolah era by holding the title for 502 days.

