AJ Styles suggests some New Japan wrestlers WWE should sign

Styles suggests some New Japan wrestlers WWE should sign:

“There (are) a lot of guys that need to be here. I rode with Karl Anderson over here and we were talking about Fale and Tama Tonga. Like, I miss those guys so much, just the chemistry we had when we were together, it’s just unbelievable.” Coincidentally Styles also had this feature on Twitter: “AJ Styles throws out 1st pitch at Phils game today. Check out his interview w/ my guys @EricSGolden & @JohnBarchard http://t.co/zMtGcNtQkG and http://pic.twitter.com/CARTUM6MoL – Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) July 23, 2017.”

AJ Styles throws out 1st pitch at Phils game today. Check out his interview w/ my guys @EricSGolden & @JohnBarchard https://t.co/zMtGcNtQkG pic.twitter.com/CARTUM6MoL — Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) July 23, 2017

(Visited 40 times, 40 visits today)