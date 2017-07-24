AJ Styles suggests some New Japan wrestlers WWE should sign

Jul 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Styles suggests some New Japan wrestlers WWE should sign:

“There (are) a lot of guys that need to be here. I rode with Karl Anderson over here and we were talking about Fale and Tama Tonga. Like, I miss those guys so much, just the chemistry we had when we were together, it’s just unbelievable.” Coincidentally Styles also had this feature on Twitter: “AJ Styles throws out 1st pitch at Phils game today. Check out his interview w/ my guys @EricSGolden & @JohnBarchard http://t.co/zMtGcNtQkG and http://pic.twitter.com/CARTUM6MoL – Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) July 23, 2017.”

One Response

  1. Ian says:
    July 24, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa would be a good start for their weakening tag division.

    Other than that, they have signed so many guys that they don’t have room to showcase many of them that much already.

