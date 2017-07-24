AJ Styles suggests some New Japan wrestlers WWE should sign
Styles suggests some New Japan wrestlers WWE should sign:
"There (are) a lot of guys that need to be here. I rode with Karl Anderson over here and we were talking about Fale and Tama Tonga. Like, I miss those guys so much, just the chemistry we had when we were together, it's just unbelievable."
Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa would be a good start for their weakening tag division.
Other than that, they have signed so many guys that they don’t have room to showcase many of them that much already.