7/23/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Salisbury, Maryland

Jul 24, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 7/23/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Salisbury, Maryland:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson & The Hardy Boyz

2. Goldust defeated R-Truth

3. Jack Gallagher defeated TJP

4. Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews

5. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz and Curtis Axel

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Mickie James as the Special Guest Referee)
Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

7. Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

8. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)

