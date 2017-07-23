WWE United States Title Changes Hands at Battleground (Video, Photos)

Jul 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Kevin Owens became the new WWE United States Champion by defeating AJ Styles at tonight’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

Owens is now a three-time WWE US Champion. Styles just won the title back at the July 7th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

Below are photos and videos from the title change:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad