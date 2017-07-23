WWE United States Title Changes Hands at Battleground (Video, Photos)

Kevin Owens became the new WWE United States Champion by defeating AJ Styles at tonight’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

Owens is now a three-time WWE US Champion. Styles just won the title back at the July 7th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

Below are photos and videos from the title change:

Are we looking at the NEW NEW FACE of 🇺🇸? #WWEBattleground @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/ehwEGRx8J7 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017

Watch out for those forearms, @FightOwensFight…

One of them just might be a PHENOMENAL one! #WWEBattleground @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/Ip2hQtEDjb — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)