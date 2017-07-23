WWE Officials Planning To Reveal Jason Jordan’s “Mother” Eventually?

It’s being reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet that there aren’t any creative plans for Kurt Angle or Jason Jordan to reveal his “mother” anytime soon. Aside from a few brief mentions, Kurt didn’t reveal her identity, so that could be another persona to bring to the angle eventually to keep the story going if it falls flat.

For the time being, it seems that WWE officials have their hands full trying to get Jordan over as a babyface and to develop the father/son dynamic between Angle and Jordan for the rest of the summer. If the fans connect with the storyline, a “mother” may be revealed someday.

Source: THE SpOTlight

