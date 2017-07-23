WWE Battleground Coverage: The Usos vs. The New Day



WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

(w/Big E)

Kingstn drops Jimmy with a dropkick and goes for a quick cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two. Woods tags in, but Jey holds him against the ropes and Jimmy connects with a hip attack. Jimmy goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out at two. Jey tags in and connects with a right hand to Woods and then delivers a scoop slam. Woods fights back, but Jey takes him down with an enzuiguri. Jey goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out at two. Jimmy tags in and The Usos double-team Woods for a bit. Jimmy takes Woods to the corner and stomps away on him. Jimmy connects with a hip attack and goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out at two. Jey tags back in and comes off the top rope with a forearm shot after a back-breaker from Jimmy. Jey shoves Woods into the corner and then sets him up top. Jey connects with a right hand and then a chop.

Jey slaps Woods across the chest again and then gets up top as well. Jey goes for a superplex, but Woods fights back. Woods delivers a few headbutts and sends Jey down to the mat. Woods connects with a missile dropkick from the top rope and both men are down. Kingston and Jimmy tag in and Kingston keeps the momentum on his side. Kingston drops Jimmy with a dropkick and then a flying clothesline. Kingston connects with the Boom Drop and then goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Jimmy dodges it. Jimmy puts Kingston on the apron, but Kingston fights him off and then kicks Jey in the face. Woods tags in and Kingston goes up top. Kingston dives onto The Usos, but they catch him and power bomb him on the floor.

Jey catches Woods with an uppercut and Jimmy tosses Woods back into the ring. Jimmy goes up top for a splash, but Woods moves out of the way. Woods catches Jimmy with a face-buster and goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two. Jey gets into the ring and he and Jimmy double-team Woods. Jey drops Woods with a Samoan Drop and goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out at two. Jey sends Woods to the corner and charges, but Woods catches him with an elbow. Woods takes out both Usos and then goes up top. Woods goes for the elbow drop, but Jey moves and Jimmy catches Woods with a super kick in mid air. Jimmy goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out at two. Jimmy grabs Woods and applies a modified Boston crab submission and keeps Woods away from the ropes.

Jimmy sinks down into the hold more and Big E cheers Woods on from the outside. Woods crawls and finally makes it to the ropes. Kingston gets back on the apron and tags in. He and Woods connects with the Midnight Hour on Jimmy and Kingston goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two. Kingston springboards, but Jimmy catches him with a big boot. Jey tags in and connects with the splash and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out at two. Jimmy tags back in and he and Jey both go up top. Woods shoves Jey down to the floor and Jimmy dives, but Kingston moves. Kingston connects with Trouble in Paradise and Woods tags in. Woods connects with the elbow drop and gets the pin fall.

Winners and new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The New Day.

We see AJ Styles warming up backstage for his match against Kevin Owens later tonight. We then take a look back to Money in the Bank when Baron Corbin took out Shinsuke Nakamura before the match.

(Visited 62 times, 62 visits today)