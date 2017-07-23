WWE Battleground Coverage: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin



Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin mouths Nakamura before the match and Nakamura meets him with a right hand. Corbin backs Nakamura into the corner and connects with a few knees. Nakamura fights back and the two men exchange right hands. Nakamura connects with kicks and Corbin rolls to the floor. Nakamura goes out after Corbin, but Corbin rolls back into the ring. Nakamura tries to get back into the ring, but Corbin keeps him at bay. Nakamura grabs Corbin, but Corbin kicks Nakamura away. Nakamura gets back into the ring, but Corbin catches him and beats him down to the mat. Corbin stomps away on Nakamura and then sends him to the corner. Corbin picks Nakamura up and applies a bear hug in the middle of the ring.

Nakamura comes back with elbow shots, but Corbin keeps control. Corbin tries to slam Nakamura onto the mat, but Nakamura counters and goes for a triangle submission. Corbin breaks the hold and drops Nakamura with a boot. Corbin goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out at two. Corbin tosses Nakamura out to the floor and then backs him into the barricade. Corbin backs Nakamura into the barricade again and then tosses him back into the ring. Corbin applies another bearhug and then slams him into the corner. Corbin keeps the bearhug applied, but Nakamura elbows his way out. Corbin goes or a choke slam, but Nakamura catches Corbin with a punch. Nakamura kicks Corbin in the back of the head and then connects with kicks across the chest. Corbin catches Nakamura, but Nakamura gets free and drops Corbin with a dropkick.

Nakamura sends Corbin to the corner and connects with Good Vibrations and drops Corbin to the mat. Nakamura goes for the cover, but Corbin kicks out quickly. Nakamura kicks Corbin into the corner, but Corbin comes back and drops Nakamura with a big clothesline. Corbin goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out at two. Corbin keeps Nakamura grounded with right hands, but Nakamura comes back and connects with knees to Corbin. Nakamura slams Corbin down to the mat an then sets up for the Kinshasa. Corbin catches him and drops him with the Deep Six. Corbin goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out at two. Corbin connects with body shots, but Nakamura comes back with shots of his own.

Corbin goes for the choke slam, but Nakamura counters with a back-stabber. Nakamura kicks Corbin in the face and then connects with a modified scissors kick. Nakamura sets up for the Kinshasa, but changes his mind and grabs Corbin. Corbin delivers a low blow and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Shinsuke Nakamura.

After the match, Corbin grabs the Money in the Bank briefcase and walks up the ramp. He turns around and gets into the ring and nails Nakamura with the briefcase. Corbin grabs Nakamura and drops him with the End of Days.

We see the first video promo for SummerSlam, which will take place on Sunday, August 20th from Brooklyn, New York. We then see Kevin Owens warming up for his match backstage.

