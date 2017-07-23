WWE Battleground Coverage: Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis



Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis (w/Maria Kanellis)

Kanellis goes for a kick to the midsection, but Zayn takes him down and connects with quick right hands. Zayn rams his shoulder into Kanellis’ midsection and then sends Kanellis to the corner. Zayn connects with a right hand and then delivers a chop in the corner. Zayn sends Kanellis into the ropes and then clotheslines him to the floor. Zayn goes to dive onto Kanellis, but Maria pulls him out of the way. Zayn goes to the outside and Maria yells at him. Kanellis hits Zayn with a right hand and then they rub noses over Zayn who is down on the floor. Kanellis tosses Zayn back into the ring and drops him with a clothesline. Kanellis goes for the cover, but Zayn kicks out at one. Kanellis takes Zayn to the corner and connects with a few right hands. Maria blows Kanells a kiss, he catches it, and then hits Zayn with it. Kanellis goes for the cover, but Zayn kicks out at two.

Zayn fights back, but Kanellis clotheslines him in the corner. He clotheslines Zayn in the opposite corner and then drops him with a boot to the face. Kanellis goes for the cover, but Zayn kicks out at two. Kanellis beats down Zayn in the middle of the ring and then crawls over to Maria and kisses her. Kanellis applies a submission to Zayn in the middle of the ring. Zayn fights back and takes Kanellis down with a few clotheslines. Zayn connects with a back body drop and then sends Kanellis out to the floor. Zayn launches over the top rope and takes Kanellis out. Zayn gets Kanellis back into the ring and connects with a cross-body. Zayn goes for the cover, but Kanellis kicks out at two. Zayn goes for the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Kanellis holds on and counters. Zayn keeps his momentum and drops Kanellis with a DDT. Zayn goes for the exploder in the corner, but Maria gets into the ring and block the corner. Kanellis grabs Zayn, but Zayn counters and hits the exploder in the corner this time. Zayn connects with the Helluva Kick and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Sami Zayn.

We hear the eerie Indian-style music and see the Punjabi Prison being lowered around the ring. We then see the video hype package for the feud between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton.

