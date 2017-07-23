WWE Battleground Coverage: John Cena vs. Rusev



Flag Match: John Cena vs. Rusev

Rusev goes for the Bulgarian flag immediately, but Cena cuts him off. Rusev beats down Cena and begins to climb. Cena cuts Rusev off again and delivers a bulldog that takes Rusev down to the mat. Cena climbs his corner, but Rusev cuts him off. Rusev drops Cena with the electric chair and then delivers a series of kicks to Cena. Rusev drops Cena with a suplex and begins to climb his corner again. Cena cuts him off again, but Rusev stomps Cena down to the mat. Rusev begins to climb again, but Cena stops him yet again. Cena delivers right hands to Rusev, but Rusev kicks Cena in the midsection and drops him with a DDT. Cena tries to fight back, but Rusev drops him with a spine-buster and sends him to the floor. Rusev climbs again, but Cena cuts him off from the apron. Cena delivers headbutts to Rusev that sends him down to the mat. Cena goes for the top rope leg drop, but Rusev counters with a power bomb.

Rusev climbs and finally gets the Bulgarian flag. Cena catches Rusev with a dropkick as he comes down off the ropes. Cena sends Rusev face-first into the ring post and then drops him with the AA. Cena locks in the STF and then climbs his corner. Cena grabs the American flag, but Rusev kicks him in the face as he gets back into the ring. Rusev grabs the Bulgarian flag and rolls out of the ring. Cena comes off the apron and knocks Rusev down to the floor. Cena slams Rusev into the steel steps. Cena rolls into the ring and grabs the American flag. Cena begins walking up the ramp and clubs Cena from behind. Rusev slams Cena into the steel steps Rusev slams Cena down onto the entrance ramp and grabs the Bulgarian flag. Cena grabs Rusev’s leg and they battle on the stage.

Cena slams Rusev into the LED board and and goes for a cross-body from the pedestal. Rusev catches him and delivers a fall-away slam. Rusev grabs a few tables and sets them up by the pedestal on the stage. Rusev picks Cena up for an AA, but Cena counters and shoves Rusev down to the ramp. Cena grabs the American flag, but Rusev cuts him off. Both men take each other out on the ramp. Cena grabs the American flag and crawls toward the pedestal. Rusev grabs the flag stand from the pedestal and nails Cena with it. Rusev locks in the Accolade on the stage. Rusev grabs the Bulgarian flag and goes to the pedestal, but Cena cuts him off and goes for the AA. Rusev elbows his way free and kicks Cena in the face. Rusev goes the Accolade, but Cena stands up immediately and AA’s Rusev through the tables.

Cena grabs the American flag and puts it into the flag stand for the win.

Winner: John Cena.

