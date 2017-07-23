WWE Battleground Coverage: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton



WWE Championship Punjabi Prison Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

Orton beats down Mahal in the corner, but Mahal comes right back and drops Orton with a clothesline. Mahal calls for one of the doors to be opened, but Orton cuts him off. Orton tries to escape through the door, but Mahal cuts him off. The timer runs out and the door is shut for good. Mahal sends Orton to the corner and then drops a knee across Orton’s chest. Mahal bends Orton’s arm around some of the bamboo and then works over Orton’s arm in the middle of the ring. Mahal calls for another door to open, but Orton cuts him off. Orton power slams Mahal down to the mat. Orton crawls toward the door, but Mahal stomps him and then slams him down to the mat and the timer runs out. Door number two is shut and locked. Orton slams Mahal into the bamboo and then slams him down to the mat from the top rope. Orton sets up for the middle rope DDT, but Mahal counters and slams Orton into the bamboo. Orton fights back and suplexes Mahal into the bamboo wall. Orton drapes Mahal over the top rope and calls for the third door to be opened. Orton tries to escape, but Mahal cuts him off. Mahal tries to escape now, but Orton stops him. Orton drops Mahal with an uppercut and goes for the door, but Mahal cuts him off and the third door is shut and locked. Mahal charges at Orton, but Orton counters with a power slam. Orton sets Mahal up on the ropes and drops him with the middle rope DDT. Orton calls for the fourth door to be opened. Orton goes for the RKO, but Mahal counters and drops Orton with a knee to the jaw. Mahal goes for the Khallas, but Orton counters with an RKO.

The Singh Brothers rush to the ring and pull Mahal through the open door and the door is locked and shut before Orton can get out. Orton begins to climb the inner structure as Mahal climbs the outer structure. Orton makes it from the inner to the outer structure and battles with Mahal near the top. Orton slams Mahal’s head into the bamboo and Mahal falls to the floor inside the structure. The Singh Brothers pull Orton down and beat him down inside the structure. The Singh Brothers pick Orton up and shove him toward Mahal, who kicks Orton in the face. Mahal climbs as The Singh Brothers continue to stomp away on Orton. Orton fights back and drops The Singh Brothers to the floor. Orton climbs and stops Mahal and pulls him back down.

Mahal grabs some of the kendo sticks from under the ring and beats Orton with them. Mahal goes for the Khallas, but Orton backs him into the structure. Orton grabs a kendo stick of his own and nails Mahal with it. The Singh Brothers attempt to get involved again, but Orton cuts them off. Samir Singh crawls through one of the openings and climbs the outside of the structure and cuts Orton off. Orton fights Samir off and punches him down and Samir crashes through one of the announce tables. Mahal climbs now and cuts Orton off. Mahal backs Orton into the structure and goes for a kick, but Orton moves and drops Mahal with a DDT after Mahal’s leg was stuck in the structure. Orton grabs a chair and nails Sunil Singh and Mahal with it. Orton nails Mahal with it a few more times and then begins climbing the structure again.

