WWE Battleground Coverage: Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match



#1 Contender’s (WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship) Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match: Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch

Charlotte and Lana get sent to the outside and Natalya gets tossed into the corner. Tamina slams Becky to the mat and goes for the cover, but Becky kicks out a two. Lana pulls Becky to the floor and Natalya goes after Tamina. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, but Tamina shoves her away and Lana pulls Natalya to the floor. Charlotte gets into the ring, but Tamina and Lana double-team her. Lana stomps on Charlotte and Tamina goes to slam Charlotte. Charlotte gets free and slams Tamina to the mat and then goes after Lana. Tamina grabs Charlotte and Lana kicks Charlotte in the head. Lana goes for the cover, but Charlotte kicks out at two. Tamina delivers a suplex to Charlotte and Lana kicks Charlotte in the back. Tamina sends Charlotte into the corner and Lana connects with a running knee.

Tamina delivers a short-arm clothesline in the corner and she and Lana deliver right hands to Charlotte. Becky gets into the ring and she and Charlotte take Lana and Tamina down with suplexes. Charlotte trips up Becky and goes for the cover, but Becky kicks out at one. Becky takes Charlotte down and then sends her to the corner. Becky charges, but Charlotte catches her with a back elbow. Charlotte drops Becky with a neck-breaker and Natalya gets back into the ring. Natalya dropkicks Charlotte and goes for the cover, but Charlotte kicks out. Natalya then goes for a cover on Becky, but Becky kicks out as well. Charlotte goes to the floor and Becky and Natalya battle in the ring. Becky takes Natalya down with the Beck-sploder and then Becky delivers one to Lana as well.

Becky goes for one on Tamina, but Tamina pushes her away and delivers a superkick. Tamina drops Natalya with a Samoan Drop and then Charlotte drops Tamina with a kick. Natalya drops Charlotte with a discus clothesline and then locks in the Sharpshooter. Lana breaks it up and slams Natalya face-first onto the mat. Lana goes for the cover on Charlotte, but Charlotee kicks out. Becky grabs Lana and locks in the Dis-Arm-Her. Tamina spears Charlotte through the ropes and Lana goes for a cover on Becky, but Becky kicks out at two. Becky locks Lana in the Dis-Arm-Her again, but Tamina breaks it up. Becky gets the Dis-Arm-Her on Tamina and Tamina taps out.

Tamina has been eliminated.

Becky locks the Dis-Arm-Her on Lana again and Lana taps out this time.

Lana has been eliminated.

Natalya grabs Becky and gets a handful of tights and rolls-up Becky and gets the pin fall.

Becky Lynch has been eliminated.

Charlotte knocks Natalya down and goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Charlotte delivers a power bomb to Natalya and goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out again. Charlotte goes for the moonsault, but Natalya gets her knees up. Natalya slams Charlotte into the turnbuckle and gets the pin fall.

Charlotte Flair has been eliminated.

Winner and number one contender for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Natalya.

After the match, Naomi gets into the ring and extends her hand to Natalya, but Natalya backs out of the ring and stares down Naomi from the entrance ramp.

We take a look at the video package for the feud between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens.

