WWE Battleground Coverage: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens



WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Owens takes control early and applies a side-headlock. Styles sends Owens off the ropes, but Owens drops him with a shoulder tackle. Styles comes back and takes Owens down and Owens rolls to the outside. Owens gets back into the ring and trips up Styles. Styles comes back and takes Owens down again, but Owens rolls to the outside once more. Owens gets back into the ring, but Styles catches him. Styles goes for a German suplex, but Owens counters with a back elbow. Owens comes off the ropes, but Styles counters with a dropkick and Owens rolls to the floor again. Styles goes to the outside and slams Owens into the announce table and then into the barricade. Styles charges at Owens, but Owens moves and Styles hits the barricade.

Owens picks Styles up and slams him into the ring post. Owens tosses Styles back into the ring and delivers a senton. Owens goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Owens grinds his forearm into Styles and then keeps him grounded on the mat. Owens decks Styles down to the mat again and goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out again. Owens applies a headlock to Styles down on the mat. Styles fights to his feet, but Owens pulls Styles down by his hair. Owens goes for another senton, but Styles gets his knees up. Styles delivers forearms and kicks to Owens. Owens goes for the spinning back fist, but Owens stops him and drops him with a DDT. Owens goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two.

Owens applies a headlock down on the mat, but Styles fights to his feet. Styles connects with forearm shots and drops Owens to the mat with a big clothesline. Styles connects with a forearm shot and then charges at Owens in the corner. Styles connects with another forearm and then picks Owens up. Owens fights out and goes for a suplex, but Styles lands on his feet. Styles grabs Owens and slams him face-first to the mat. Styles goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out at two. Styles goes behind Owens, but Owens counters and goes for a super kick. Styles counters and sets up for the Styles Clash, but Owens counters and slams Styles on the ropes. Owens goes for a roll-up, but Styles kicks out at two.

Styles connects with a fireman’s carry neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out at two. Styles goes to the apron and goes or the 450 splash, but Owens counters with knees to the midsection. Owens connects with the Cannonball in the corner and goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Styles and Owens get on the ropes and Styles goes for a sunset flip power bomb, but Owens holds on. Styles turns it into a Torture Rack submission and then slams Owens down to the mat. Styles goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out at two. Styles goes up top, but Owens hits the ropes and Styles crotches on the top. Owens climbs and they battle on the top rope again. Owens grabs Styles and goes for a superplex, but Styles gets free and drops Owens face-first into the turnbuckle.

Styles delivers a forearm and then goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Owens slithers to the floor and pulls Styles’ legs out from under him. Styles comes back and delivers the Pele Kick to Owens. Styles sets up for the Styles Clash, but his shoulder gives out and Owens slams Styles into the referee. Owens goes for the Pop-up Powerbomb, but Styles turns it into the Calf Crusher. Owens counters into a cross-face submission, but Styles turns it into a cross face of his own. Owens sinks down and Styles shoulders are on the mat and the referee makes the count.

Winner and new WWE United States Champion: Kevin Owens.

We see Jinder Mahal warming up for his match backstage. The Singh Brothers walk up and inform him that they will not be able to join him for his match tonight. Mahal says he will trap and punish Randy Orton and make sure the Punjabi Prison is the final resting place for Orton’s legacy. We then see the video hype package for the feud between John Cena and Rusev.

