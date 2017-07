Viewership for July 20th GFW Impact Wrestling

The July 20th edition of GFW’s Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, with Alberto El Patron deciding whether or not to join LAX, averaged 322,000 viewers. This is down from the 374,00 for the July 13th episode (which is the most-viewed Impact of 2017 thus far).

As for the Top 150 Thursday Cable Originals List, the July 20th Impact came in at #126, a drop from #99 for the July 13th episode.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)