SmackDown Women’s Title Match Set for WWE SummerSlam

The first WWE SummerSlam match is now official for next month’s pay-per-view – Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. Natalya won the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at tonight’s Battleground pay-per-view to become the new #1 contender. The other match participants were Charlotte Flair, Lana, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch.

No other matches have been confirmed for SummerSlam but Monday’s RAW will see Sasha Banks vs. Bayley with the winner facing RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. RAW will also see General Manager Kurt Angle announce SummerSlam plans for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after Braun Strowman crashed last week’s Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe match to crown a new #1 contender.

SummerSlam takes place on August 20th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 38 times, 38 visits today)