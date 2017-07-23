Rusev on Tonight’s Flag Match (Video), AJ Styles Hypes WWE Battleground, Shinsuke Nakamura

– Below is backstage video from Saturday’s WWE live event with Rusev hyping tonight’s Flag Match at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view. The Bulgarian Brute says he’s bringing John Cena and the USA down tonight.

– WWE United States Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following as he prepares for his first title defense against Kevin Owens at Battleground tonight:

– We noted earlier how Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin sent warnings to Shinsuke Nakamura as well as Randy Orton & WWE Champion Jinder Mahal going into tonight’s pay-per-view. Corbin also had this exchange with Nakamura for their match:

I will put the last brush for our artwork. — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 23, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)