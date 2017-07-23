Rusev on Tonight’s Flag Match (Video), AJ Styles Hypes WWE Battleground, Shinsuke Nakamura
– Below is backstage video from Saturday’s WWE live event with Rusev hyping tonight’s Flag Match at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view. The Bulgarian Brute says he’s bringing John Cena and the USA down tonight.
"@JohnCena down. American flag down. @RusevBUL MACHKA!!!" The #BulgarianBrute is all confidence ahead of #WWEBattleground! #FlagMatch pic.twitter.com/Yvtm8VkSEA
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2017
– WWE United States Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following as he prepares for his first title defense against Kevin Owens at Battleground tonight:
Every match in @WWE is a #WWEBattleground. Every challenger, every title defense. Tonight is a no different. #USTitle #Phenomenal
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 23, 2017
– We noted earlier how Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin sent warnings to Shinsuke Nakamura as well as Randy Orton & WWE Champion Jinder Mahal going into tonight’s pay-per-view. Corbin also had this exchange with Nakamura for their match:
I will put the last brush for our artwork.
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 23, 2017
