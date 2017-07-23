New Tag Team Champions Crowned at Tonight’s WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View (Photos & Video)

Jul 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated The Usos to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

This is the first SmackDown Tag Team Title run for The New Day after they came over in the Superstar Shakeup this past April but they are now three-time tag team champions in WWE. The Usos won the titles back on the March 21st SmackDown episode, defeating American Alpha.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:

