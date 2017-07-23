LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE BATTLEGROUND PPV 7/23

Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Battleground results beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match

Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender

Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Kickoff Pre-show

Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

