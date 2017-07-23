Dwayne Johnson and Apple made a Siri movie

Dwayne Johnson announced on his Facebook that tomorrow his newest movie would be available for free on Apple’s YouTube channel, with Siri (the “intelligent assistant created by Apple) as his co-star. Here is an excerpt from his post:

ROCK + Apple = FUN.

Our movie debuts TOMORROW: #DominateYourDay

I partnered with #Apple to make the BIGGEST, COOLEST, CRAZIEST, DOPEST, MOST OVER THE TOP, FUNNEST (is that even a word?) movie ever.

And I have the greatest co-star of all time – #SIRI.

I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done.

I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go LIVE IT.

#DominateYourDay #ROCKxSIRI TOMORROW!

