Bruce Prichard Reveals Plans for Wrestlemania 12 That Featured OJ Simpson

In a recent edition of his podcast, former WWE writer Bruce Prichard revealed that at one point the company had pitched an idea for wrestling legend Roddy Piper to face the recently acquitted OJ Simpsom.

According to Prichard, the plan was for Piper to “beat the sh*t out of Simpson” as a way for people to see him get some form of comeuppance, especially those who believed he was guilty. Piper was on board with the idea, and the company began preliminary talks with Simpson’s people, however the backlash was too strong, with many claiming that the company would never get another sponsor again and the angle was dropped.

Former WCW magazine editor Kevin Eck also noted that creative team member Vince Russo had also pitched an idea involving OJ Simpson, seeing the infamous football star appear on a live ppv, seeing Simpson take a polygraph test.

