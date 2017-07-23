Baron Corbin Arrives for Battleground (Video), Ask Mike & Maria, Randy Orton Hypes Match

– Below is video of Baron Corbin arriving for tonight’s WWE Battleground match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Mr. Money In the Bank says he will also be watching the WWE Title Punjabi Prison match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton tonight.

– Mike & Maria Kanellis will be in the Social Media Lounge on tonight’s Battleground Kickoff pre-show before Mike’s match with Sami Zayn. Fans can submit questions with the Twitter hashtag #AskMariaAndMike.

– Speaking of Punjabi Prison, Randy Orton tweeted the following going into tonight’s match:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)