AJ Styles at Today’s Philadelphia Phillies Game Ahead of Tonight’s Battleground PPV

Before facing Kevin Owens for the United States Championship tonight at WWE Battleground, in Philadelphia, AJ Styles appeared at Citizens Bank Park for today’s Philadelphia Phillies game.

The Phillies customized a phenomenal jersey for AJ Styles pic.twitter.com/Do8tQDPgVb — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) July 23, 2017

