7/22/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Wildwood, New Jersey
Below are the results from the 7/22/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Wildwood, New Jersey:
1. WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens
2. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn
3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Luke Harper, The Hype Bros, and Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English, Erick Rowan, and The Ascension
4. Chad Gable defeated Konnor
5. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura
6. Fatal Five-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina
7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day
8. John Cena defeated Rusev