7/22/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Wildwood, New Jersey

Jul 23, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 7/22/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Wildwood, New Jersey:

1. WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

2. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Luke Harper, The Hype Bros, and Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English, Erick Rowan, and The Ascension

4. Chad Gable defeated Konnor

5. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura

6. Fatal Five-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

8. John Cena defeated Rusev

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad