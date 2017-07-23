7/22/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Wildwood, New Jersey

Below are the results from the 7/22/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Wildwood, New Jersey:

1. WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

2. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Luke Harper, The Hype Bros, and Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English, Erick Rowan, and The Ascension

4. Chad Gable defeated Konnor

5. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura

6. Fatal Five-Way Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

8. John Cena defeated Rusev

