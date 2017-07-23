7/22/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Hampton, Virginia

Below are the results from the 7/22/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Hampton, Virginia:

1. Jack Gallagher defeated TJP

2. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows & The Hardy Boyz

3. Goldust defeated R-Truth

4. Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews

5. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Curtis Axel and The Miz

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Mickie James as the Special Guest Referee)

Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax

7. Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

8. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

