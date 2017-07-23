7/22/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Tampa, Florida

Below are the results from the 7/22/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Tampa, Florida:

1. Heavy Machinery defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

2. Bianca Belair defeated Zeda

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Street Profits and Yanbo Wang defeated Demitrius Bronson and The Ealy Brothers

4. Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves

5. Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

6. Lars Sullivan defeated Fabian Archer

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Lacey Evans, and Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Sage Beckett

8. Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream

